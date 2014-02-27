LONDON U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp acquired derivatives equivalent to a stake of almost 11 percent in UK-based F&C Asset Management FCAM.L, a filing showed on Wednesday.

The activist hedge fund purchased derivatives equivalent to around 63.8 million ordinary shares, the filing showed.

A spokesman for F&C declined to comment while Elliott could not immediately be reached.

In January, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) struck a deal to buy F&C for 708 million pounds.

F&C's second largest shareholder, Standard Life Investments, said at the time the deal represented an "attractive valuation" of the asset manager for the Canadian bank and it may support a rival bid if one emerges.

Standard Life Investments declined to comment.

(Reporting by Clare Hutchison and Freya Berry; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)