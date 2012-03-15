LONDON Funds house F&C Asset Management FCAM.L said it suffered 7.2 billion pounds of net outflows last year after some of its key strategic partners exited, although improved fund performance helped it to post a small rise in revenues.

F&C said on Thursday assets under management dropped to 100.1 billion pounds at December 31, down from 105.8 billion pounds a year ago after key clients including the pension scheme of Portuguese bank BCP (BCP.LS) left.

F&C is trying to refocus its business on institutional clients, part of a strategic review of the company pursued by Edward Bramson, the activist investor who became chairman after a boardroom coup last year.

The second part of that review, which will detail the company's plans for its retail, real estate and investment trust business, is due in May.

Chief financial officer David Logan refused to be drawn on whether that review would see more job losses, after F&C announced it would slash dozens of jobs at the time of the first review to try to cut costs and improve profitability.

"We would like to focus on the growth of those businesses. Clearly if you're going to focus growth you to need to ensure you have the appropriate levels of resources to support that growth," he told reporters on a conference call.

Logan also said that after reduced volatility in markets this year, people were a little more optimistic about the outlook.

"But clearly with the macro economic environment it's equally possible that there are major setbacks over the course of the year."

The firm said net revenues rose to 267 million pounds in the year to December 31, up from 243.2 million in 2010, after it benefited from the first full year of fees earned by its Thames River unit, as well as improved fund performance including in fixed income, where most of its institutional assets are invested.

Analysts had forecast revenues would hit 273.5 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"In our view, despite looking fairly cheap versus the sector on a near term earnings basis, it remains difficult to build a long term case for investment in F&C given the significant uncertainty in how the group may look in the future," Numis analysts said in a note, issuing a "Hold" rating on the stock.

Shares in F&C fell 1.23 percent by 9.05 a.m., underperforming a flat FTSE 250 .FTMC. F&C shares have risen about 13 percent since the findings of the first part of the strategic review were announced in October, in line with the index.

Underlying operating profit dipped slightly to 65.2 million pounds, down from 67.2 million pounds a year earlier, F&C said.

Bramson also said in the statement his 33.2 million pound cost reduction programme would be fully achieved during 2013.

"This will enhance underlying earnings and the level of dividend cover, provide the Group with the ability to accelerate the retirement of its long-term debt and generate cash to re-invest in growth," he said.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)