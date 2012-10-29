LONDON F&C Asset Management FCAM.L suffered 3.7 billion pounds net outflows in the third quarter of 2012, as foreign exchange movements and a large client withdrawal offset the impact of positive investment performance, the company said on Monday.

Assets Under Management (AUM) fell to 96.8 billion pounds during the three months to end September, from 98.2 billion pounds, in part owing to a previously announced 2.9 billion pounds of withdrawals by Friends Life, according to the company's trading statement.

Friends Life is set to withdraw a further 2.4 billion pounds in the final quarter of 2012, F&C said.

The company also said that it will see initial revenues from its refocused-direct-to-customer marketing approach in the first half of 2013.

(Reporting By Dasha Afanasieva)