LONDON Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday it has issued a warning notice to an individual for "significant failings" in relation to an interest rate benchmark.

In a statement, the FCA said that over a period of nearly two years, the individual, who was employed at a bank, took into account positions on their own trading book when making benchmark submissions, tried to influence other bankers' submissions and colluded with a trader at another bank, submitting quotes at his request.

(Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Steve Slater)