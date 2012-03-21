LONDON The government borrowed almost twice as much as expected in February, data showed on Wednesday, which will make uncomfortable reading for finance minister George Osborne just hours before his annual budget.

With Britain's triple-A rating now under warning from credit ratings agencies, the government must convince markets that it will stick to its ambitious deficit-reduction plan and stand up to calls to ease back on the pace of cuts.

Osborne has already warned that there won't be any giveaways in his budget statement at 12.30 p.m. British Time. Help for low-income families is likely to be offset by revenue-raising measures elsewhere, such as a new property sales tax on high value homes.

The Office for National Statistics said that public sector net borrowing excluding public sector interventions - the government's preferred measure - hit a record for the mo nth of February. It jumped to 15.183 billion pounds last month to from 8.875 billion pounds in February 2011.

This was almost twice the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 8.0 billion pounds. However, borrowing in the fiscal year to date came in at 109.957 billion pounds, down from 18.890 billion in 2010/11, and well on track to undershoot the government's 2011/12 target of 127 billion pounds.

Osborne is also expected to reveal that government borrowing will fall below 100 billion pounds in the 2012/13 fiscal year for the first time since 2008/09, thanks to a one-of f windfall of 28 billion pounds from a transfer of assets from the Royal Mail pension fund.

The ONS said February's jump in borrowing was driven by a 2.7 percent drop in tax receipts on the year, while government spending climbed 8 percent.

Income tax alone dropped 12.4 percent on the year in February, whilst net social benefits climbed 11.2 percent. The ONS said government departments tended to backload their s pending, but that had been more marked in February than last year.

The broader public sector net borrowing measure -- which includes the cost of bailing out Britain's banks, as well as some revenues from the sector -- rose to 12.909 billion pounds in February, up from 6.066 billion pounds in February 2011.

Britain's total public sector net debt, excluding financial sector interventions, rose to 995 billion pounds or 63.1 percent of GDP in February. Including the cost of bank support, it fell to 137.9 percent of GDP.

(Reporting by Fiona Sheikh and Peter Griffiths)