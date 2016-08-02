BEIJING Sudden traumas in the foreign exchange market can make China's economic adjustment more challenging, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday.

China's economic issues can be helped by monetary policy but also need to be complemented with structural reforms and fiscal policy, he said at an event in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

Kaplan added he was hesitant about negative interest rates in the United States, due to the impact they would have on the health of financial institutions.

