BEIJING The U.S. Fed is looking for a "healthy margin above" 80,000 to 125,000 new jobs each month to give confidence of removing slack in the U.S. economy, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday.

He said he needed more information to see how slower GDP growth reconciles with strong job growth, adding that the Fed needed to be patient and cautious in removing accommodation in light of global risks and imbalances.

Monetary policy operates with a lag and the Fed needs to balance progress towards the two percent inflation target and the timing of policy adjustment, he said.

(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)