LONDON The U.S. Federal Reserve will be running an accommodative policy even if it reduces its stimulus programme, the Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher said on Monday.

"Even if we reach a situation this year where we dial back (stimulus), we will still be running an accommodative policy," Fisher said in a speech at the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

"An exit is still way out in the future."

