WASHINGTON Following is the full text of the statement released by the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday following a two-day meeting:

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in October suggests

that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace. Household spending and

business fixed investment have been increasing at solid rates in recent months, and the housing

sector has improved further; however, net exports have been soft. A range of recent labour market

indicators, including ongoing job gains and declining unemployment, shows further

improvement and confirms that underutilisation of labour resources has diminished appreciably

since early this year. Inflation has continued to run below the Committee’s 2 percent longer-run

objective, partly reflecting declines in energy prices and in prices of non-energy imports.

Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; some survey-based measures of

longer-term inflation expectations have edged down.

Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum

employment and price stability. The Committee currently expects that, with gradual adjustments

in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will continue to expand at a moderate pace

and labour market indicators will continue to strengthen. Overall, taking into account domestic

and international developments, the Committee sees the risks to the outlook for both economic

activity and the labour market as balanced. Inflation is expected to rise to 2 percent over the

medium term as the transitory effects of declines in energy and import prices dissipate and the

labour market strengthens further. The Committee continues to monitor inflation developments

closely.

The Committee judges that there has been considerable improvement in labour market

conditions this year, and it is reasonably confident that inflation will rise, over the medium term,

to its 2 percent objective. Given the economic outlook, and recognising the time it takes for

policy actions to affect future economic outcomes, the Committee decided to raise the target

range for the federal funds rate to 1/4 to 1/2 percent. The stance of monetary policy remains

accommodative after this increase, thereby supporting further improvement in labour market

conditions and a return to 2 percent inflation.

In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal

funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its

objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation. This assessment will take into

account a wide range of information, including measures of labour market conditions, indicators

of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international

developments. In light of the current shortfall of inflation from 2 percent, the Committee will

carefully monitor actual and expected progress toward its inflation goal. The Committee expects

that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant only gradual increases in the

federal funds rate; the federal funds rate is likely to remain, for some time, below levels that are

expected to prevail in the longer run. However, the actual path of the federal funds rate will

depend on the economic outlook as informed by incoming data.

The Committee is maintaining its existing policy of reinvesting principal payments from

its holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities in agency mortgage-backed

securities and of rolling over maturing Treasury securities at auction, and it anticipates doing so

until normalization of the level of the federal funds rate is well under way. This policy, by

keeping the Committee’s holdings of longer-term securities at sizable levels, should help

maintain accommodative financial conditions.

Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were: Janet L. Yellen, Chair; William C.

Dudley, Vice Chairman; Lael Brainard; Charles L. Evans; Stanley Fischer; Jeffrey M. Lacker;

Dennis P. Lockhart; Jerome H. Powell; Daniel K. Tarullo; and John C. Williams.