China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
WASHINGTON Following is the full text of the statement released by the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday following a two-day meeting:
Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in October suggests
that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace. Household spending and
business fixed investment have been increasing at solid rates in recent months, and the housing
sector has improved further; however, net exports have been soft. A range of recent labour market
indicators, including ongoing job gains and declining unemployment, shows further
improvement and confirms that underutilisation of labour resources has diminished appreciably
since early this year. Inflation has continued to run below the Committee’s 2 percent longer-run
objective, partly reflecting declines in energy prices and in prices of non-energy imports.
Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; some survey-based measures of
longer-term inflation expectations have edged down.
Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum
employment and price stability. The Committee currently expects that, with gradual adjustments
in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will continue to expand at a moderate pace
and labour market indicators will continue to strengthen. Overall, taking into account domestic
and international developments, the Committee sees the risks to the outlook for both economic
activity and the labour market as balanced. Inflation is expected to rise to 2 percent over the
medium term as the transitory effects of declines in energy and import prices dissipate and the
labour market strengthens further. The Committee continues to monitor inflation developments
closely.
The Committee judges that there has been considerable improvement in labour market
conditions this year, and it is reasonably confident that inflation will rise, over the medium term,
to its 2 percent objective. Given the economic outlook, and recognising the time it takes for
policy actions to affect future economic outcomes, the Committee decided to raise the target
range for the federal funds rate to 1/4 to 1/2 percent. The stance of monetary policy remains
accommodative after this increase, thereby supporting further improvement in labour market
conditions and a return to 2 percent inflation.
In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal
funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its
objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation. This assessment will take into
account a wide range of information, including measures of labour market conditions, indicators
of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international
developments. In light of the current shortfall of inflation from 2 percent, the Committee will
carefully monitor actual and expected progress toward its inflation goal. The Committee expects
that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant only gradual increases in the
federal funds rate; the federal funds rate is likely to remain, for some time, below levels that are
expected to prevail in the longer run. However, the actual path of the federal funds rate will
depend on the economic outlook as informed by incoming data.
The Committee is maintaining its existing policy of reinvesting principal payments from
its holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities in agency mortgage-backed
securities and of rolling over maturing Treasury securities at auction, and it anticipates doing so
until normalization of the level of the federal funds rate is well under way. This policy, by
keeping the Committee’s holdings of longer-term securities at sizable levels, should help
maintain accommodative financial conditions.
Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were: Janet L. Yellen, Chair; William C.
Dudley, Vice Chairman; Lael Brainard; Charles L. Evans; Stanley Fischer; Jeffrey M. Lacker;
Dennis P. Lockhart; Jerome H. Powell; Daniel K. Tarullo; and John C. Williams.
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.