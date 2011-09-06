Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON Industrial conveyor belt maker Fenner (FENR.L) forecast full-year results ahead of market expectations after strong trading in its fourth quarter.
The firm said on Tuesday trading in the final quarter to August 31 had been particularly robust in both the conveyor belting and advanced engineering products divisions.
Fenner said it would end the year with net debt of less than 110 million pounds.
"Whilst we note that uncertainty about the strength of the global economy has increased, the demand levels remain in line with our expectations," the firm added.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Julie Crust)
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.