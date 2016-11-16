British engineering company Fenner Plc (FENR.L) reported better-than-expected full-year revenue helped by a weak sterling.

Fenner, which has been hurt by a global commodity slump, said revenue fell to 572.5 million pounds ($715.28 million) for the year ended Aug. 31 from 666.7 million pounds ($832.9 million) a year earlier. Underlying pretax profit was 23.2 million pounds.

The pound has fallen about 16 percent against the dollar GBP= since Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.

Analysts were expecting full-year revenue of 567.40 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 0.8004 pounds)

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)