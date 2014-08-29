A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN Shares in Salvatore Ferragamo (SFER.MI) rose 5 percent in early trade on Friday after the Italian luxury leather group reported a better-than-expected second-quarter core profit.

Strong direct sales in Greater China defied slowing momentum for the luxury sector in the region and sales in Europe grew at an unchanged pace despite fewer Russian tourists travelling to places like the French Riviera over the summer.

The group said full-year consensus forecasts were "reasonable."

On Friday Bryan Garnier raised its rating on Ferragamo to "buy" from "neutral."

Italy's blue-chip stock index rose 0.7 percent .FTMIB.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)