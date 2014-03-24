BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
MILAN Ferrari said on Monday Luca Cordero di Montezemolo has been reappointed as chairman and Amedeo Felisa as chief executive of the luxury Italian sports car maker.
The Fiat-controlled company also said in a statement Harald J. Wester, Scott Garberding, Antonio Picca Piccon and Giorgio Fossati had joined the board, replacing outgoing directors Gianni Coda, Sir Christopher Gent, Paolo Monferino and Lindsay Owen Jones.
Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FIA.MI remains on the board, along with three other colleagues, Richard Palmer, Marco Piccinini and Alfredo Altavilla.
Piero Ferrari, the son of the company's founder Enzo Ferrari, remains deputy chairman.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.