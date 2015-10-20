EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
Luxury carmaker Ferrari's (RACE.N) initial public offering could be priced as high as $53 per share, CNBC reported, citing sources.
At that price the company would be valued at $10 billion (6 billion pounds). The price is above the previously indicated range of $48-$52 per share for the IPO.
Ferrari is expected to start trading as public company on Wednesday.
LONDON The British economy's strong finish to 2016 looks likely to prove a high watermark as Brexit gets underway, according to a range of indicators on Friday which pointed to a growing squeeze on consumers.