A Ferrari logo is pictured at an annual fall drive, organized by a Ferrari club, in Fishkill, New York October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Luxury carmaker Ferrari's (RACE.N) initial public offering could be priced as high as $53 per share, CNBC reported, citing sources.

At that price the company would be valued at $10 billion (6 billion pounds). The price is above the previously indicated range of $48-$52 per share for the IPO.

Ferrari is expected to start trading as public company on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)