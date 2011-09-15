UK, France scramble jets to monitor Russian bombers near their airspace
LONDON/PARIS Britain said on Thursday it had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.
LONDON Airport operator BAA said it will seek a judicial review of a UK competition authority ruling requiring it to sell off London Stansted airport and one of its Scottish hubs.
Ferrovial-controlled BAA, the owner of London Heathrow -- Europe's busiest airport -- has already lost an appeal in July to Britain's Competition Commission, which backed a ruling for the firm to sell Stansted, in southeast England, and either its Edinburgh or Glasgow airports.
BAA, which owns Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports in Scotland, as well as Heathrow, Southampton and Stansted, said on Thursday it would now submit an application for judicial review to the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Friday.
The appeal is the latest twist in a long battle between BAA and the Competition Commission, which stretches back to 2009 when it was ruled that the group exerted a dominant hold on British airports.
The company claims the UK airports market has changed significantly since the Competition Commission's initial ruling but that this fact was not taken into account.
Shares in Ferrovial were up 1.8 percent at 8.17 euros by at 10:36 a.m..
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Sarah Young)
LONDON/PARIS Britain said on Thursday it had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.
LONDON The Bank of England needs to adopt the "spirit of the millennial" and embrace varied approaches to problem-solving, as well as boosting gender and ethnic diversity, central bank governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May won approval from parliament's lower chamber on Wednesday to trigger Britain's exit from the European Union, defeating attempts by pro-EU lawmakers to attach extra conditions to her plan to start divorce talks by March 31.