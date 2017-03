MADRID Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial (FER.MC) said on Monday its British subsidiary Amey had won a five-year, 130-million-pound ($212.6 million) contract to maintain 10,000 kilometres (6,200 miles) of roads in Britain.

The deal, which Ferrovial said could be extended up to 11 years, will begin in April 2014 and will be for highways and roads in the south-western county of Gloucestershire.

