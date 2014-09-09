People walk past signs for a London Underground improvement programme during a busy afternoon on Oxford Street in London May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

MADRID A consortium consisting in equal parts of Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial's (FER.MC) Agroman subsidiary and British builder Laing O'Rourke has been awarded a contract worth 500 million pounds to extend the London underground.

Work is expected to be completed by 2020, Ferrovial said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project is to design and build the Northern Line extension from Kennington station in south London and will include the construction of two new stations and six kilometres of new tunnels.

