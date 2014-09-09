BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
MADRID A consortium consisting in equal parts of Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial's (FER.MC) Agroman subsidiary and British builder Laing O'Rourke has been awarded a contract worth 500 million pounds to extend the London underground.
Work is expected to be completed by 2020, Ferrovial said in a statement on Tuesday.
The project is to design and build the Northern Line extension from Kennington station in south London and will include the construction of two new stations and six kilometres of new tunnels.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.