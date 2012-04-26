MADRID Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial (FER.MC) posted a 97 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, reflecting changes in the group's make-up after recent asset sales.

Ferrovial, which owns British airports operator BAA, said net profit reached 7.6 million euros (6 million pounds) in the first quarter to March, compared with a 224 million euro profit a year ago.

Earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11.7 percent to 192 million euros in the same period, thanks to positive traffic growth and cost controls, it said.

($1 = 0.7559 euros)

(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)