MADRID Spain's Ferrovial (FER.MC) said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to sell a 8.65 percent share in FGP Topco, the consortium that owns Britain's Heathrow airport, to Universities Superannuation Scheme, a pension scheme.

It said the sale was worth 392 million pounds, and it would bring Ferrovial's indirect holding in Heathrow airport to 25 percent, down from 33.65 percent.

The company would still be the biggest shareholder in the consortium.

