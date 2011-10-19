BAA CEO Colin Matthews speaks to the media outside the main passenger terminal of Edinburgh Airport, Scotland October 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

BAA CEO Colin Matthews speaks to the media outside the main passenger terminal of Edinburgh Airport, Scotland October 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

BAA CEO Colin Matthews speaks to the media outside the main passenger terminal of Edinburgh Airport, Scotland October 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Airport operator BAA said it was putting its Edinburgh airport up for sale, bowing to the Competition Commission's order to sell a Scottish airport in order to pave the way for better competition.

The Scottish airports fall outside BAA's portfolio of regulated assets -- Heathrow and Stansted -- where the Civil Aviation Authority gets to set price caps on airport charges they can levy, making them attractive assets.

After a two-year battle with BAA over whether it exerted a dominant hold on British airports, the CC told BAA earlier this month that it must sell one of its Scottish airports before it disposes of Stansted airport.

Royal Bank of Scotland analyst Andrew Lobbenberg said that in choosing to sell Edinburgh, a stronger asset compared to Glasgow, BAA may be opting for a sale that would have a higher chance of being profitable.

"Edinburgh is seen as the better asset because it has a wealthier catchment area than Glasgow and does not compete directly with Prestwick, like Glasgow does," Lobbenberg said.

Two analysts estimated a potential enterprise value of about 600-650 million pounds.

Edinburgh Airport handled about 8.6 million passengers in 2010, with numbers having gone up 9.5 percent since the start of 2011. Glasgow saw 6.5 million passengers last year, and numbers have grown by 5.7 percent since the start of this year.

"BAA is now commencing preparations for a sale and expects to formally approach the market in the New Year with a view to agreeing a sale (of Edinburgh airport) by Summer 2012," BAA, owned by Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Choosing which airport to sell has been a difficult decision... Glasgow airport has great opportunities for future growth and development and we think BAA is well-placed to build on its recent success."

BAA owns Heathrow -- Europe's busiest airport -- as well as Southampton and Stansted and Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports in Scotland.

It is seeking a judicial review of the UK competition watchdog's ruling requiring it to sell off Stansted.

Meanwhile, easyJet welcomed news of the Scottish airport sale, which it said would increase competition and "improve Edinburgh and Glasgow airports and our aim to make travel easy and affordable."

(Reporting by Rhys Jones and Greg Roumeliotis; Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Mike Nesbit)