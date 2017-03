MADRID Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial (FER.MC) said on Tuesday that its core profit rose 0.8 percent to 934 million euros (766.51 million pounds) in 2013, beating analyst expectations as overseas sales grew strongly.

The group, which is the biggest shareholder in Heathrow Airport Holdings, said net profit was up 5 percent in 2013 to 727 million euros.

Analysts had expected the group to report core profit, or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of 877 million euros.

Ferrovial said annual revenue rose 7 percent to 8.17 billion euros.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)