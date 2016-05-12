Executive Deputy Chairman Charles Rolls (L) and CEO Tim Warrilow from the drinks company Fever Tree pose for a portrait in London, Britain May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON After craft beer came craft spirits, and with that a new business opportunity, according to the founders of British soft drinks maker Fever-Tree - upmarket mixer drinks.

Eleven years on, their hunch has proved right. Sales of Fever-Tree's tonic water, ginger beer and other fizzy mixers leapt 71 percent to 60 million pounds ($87 million) in 2015, and its shares have soared 250 percent since listing 18 months ago.

And there's more to come, founders Charles Rolls and Tim Warrillow told Reuters, pointing to the growing popularity of cocktails in Europe and the United States that is leading drinkers to ditch traditional aperitifs and beers.

"We're about quality, and we will work ... to really drive this business deeper into each of the regions we're in already," said Rolls, Fever-Tree's (FEVR.L) executive deputy chairman.

Following the rise of craft beer in the United States two decades ago, a trend towards premium brands has spread across the alcoholic drinks industry. According to the U.S. Distilled Spirits Council, sales volumes of high-end spirits rose 7.1 percent last year within overall industry growth of 2.3 percent.

In Britain, that has seen a particular resurgence of gin, with a wave of boutique distilleries attracting new and younger drinkers to a spirit once known as "Mother's Ruin".

After building up the Plymouth Gin brand in the 1990s, Rolls teamed up with luxury food marketing expert Warrillow with the goal of developing a tonic water fit for the best gin.

The name Fever-Tree originates from their quest for natural ingredients: the bark of the African cinchona tree contains tonic's bitter quinine flavour and has anti-malarial properties.

With demand for other high-end spirits growing too, Berenberg analysts forecast the market for premium mixers could grow from 300-400 million pounds currently to more than 1.6 billion pounds by 2025.

There are challenges for Fever-Tree; not least competition.

But Shore Capital analysts note the world's biggest mixer drinks maker, Schweppes, is focussed on the mass-market and may struggle to move into the luxury segment. Its complicated structure - Schweppes has more than ten owners including Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper Snapple Group - may also hamper its response.

Shore Capital has a "hold" rating on Fever-Tree's shares, noting their strong gains already.

The company could also be hit by a planned UK sugar tax which Berenberg reckons could affect 75 percent of its UK sales.

But with prices already well above mass-market rivals - 500 millilitres of Fever-Tree tonic water costs about 1.70 pounds compared with 50 pence for a litre of supermarket own-brand tonic - it may be better able to cope with the cost than rivals.

The company is also growing rapidly abroad. Some 65 percent of sales were outside Britain in 2015, with sales up 66 percent in the rest of Europe and up 65 percent in the United States.

That means business could be disrupted if Britain votes to leave the European Union - known as Brexit - in a referendum next month.

But Chief Executive Warrillow has a solution for this too.

"In the case of a Brexit, if trade barriers were put in place, we could go and produce in Europe," he said.

