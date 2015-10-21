FCA Chief Executive and Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne rings a bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during Ferrari's IPO, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A major consolidation in the global auto industry could happen in the next 24 months, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told CNBC.

Marchionne has previously said consolidation would support the heavy investments required to meet the demands for cleaner, safer vehicles.

"I think there's a great chance that you see something in those 24 months. And it's no use to me trying to hypothesis who the marriage of partners are, but it will happen," he said on Wednesday.

Marchionne said Fiat would try and play a role in the consolidation, but "whether we are successful in getting it done or not I can't tell."

Marchionne had earlier this year approached General Motors Co (GM.N) CEO Mary Barra with an offer to merge, a proposal Barra has consistently said she and GM's board are not interested in.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)