A Chrysler badge is pictured on a new car at a dealership in Vienna, Virginia April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

DETROIT Chrysler Group LLC on Wednesday said its net profit for the third quarter rose 22 percent to $464 million (289 million pounds), and it confirmed its full-year sales forecast of $72 billion to $75 billion.

The No. 3 U.S. automaker's net sales rose 13.5 percent to $17.56 billion in the quarter.

Fiat SpA FIA.MI, which owns 58.5 percent of and has management control of Chrysler, will report its quarterly earnings later on Wednesday.

Fiat is seeking to merge with Chrysler and purchase the remaining 41.5 percent of shares, which are now owned by a health care trust for retired Chrysler workers affiliated with the United Auto Workers union.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)