TURIN, Italy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will continue using temporary layoffs at its Grugliasco plant in Turin, northern Italy, to adjust to lower demand for the two Maserati models produced at the plant, a union said in a statement on Wednesday.

The scheme, under which workers temporarily stay at home, will run from March 17 to April 4 and affects all 1,900 workers at that plant, the Fiom union said, adding the new suspension comes on top of three weeks of temporary layoffs between January and February.

"Maserati now makes use of temporary layoffs each month ... there is a risk that production this year will be lower than in 2015 when it was already down 30 percent on the previous year," it said.

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.

The Grugliasco plant produces the Maserati Quattroporte and Ghibli models. Maserati shipments last year fell 11 percent, primarily due to lower sales of the Quattroporte given weaker demand for the luxury sedan in the United States and China.

