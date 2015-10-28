MILAN Shares in Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) fell more than 4 percent on Wednesday and were suspended from trading after the car maker unexpectedly booked charges of 602 million euros (436 million pounds) for possible future recalls in its third-quarter results.

Analysts said this was a source of concern which overshadowed a set of otherwise solid results.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)