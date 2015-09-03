A Chrysler badge is pictured on a new car at a dealership in Vienna, Virginia April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

DETROIT Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is considering a health care co-op proposed by the United Auto Workers to cut rising costs.

“Yes, we are talking to them (the union) about a co-op and it is an idea we support," said FCA spokeswoman Jodi Tinson on Thursday.

In June, UAW President Dennis Williams publicly proposed combining workers from FCA, Ford Motor Co and General Motors to have more leverage in dealing with health care providers.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)