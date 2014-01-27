The Fiat logo is seen in a car displayed on the Fiat booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva in this March 6, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MILAN Italy's Fiat FIA.MI and its U.S. business will for the first time hold a single conference call on their annual results on Wednesday as the two companies finalise a merger that will create the world's seventh-largest auto group.

Fiat said on January 1 that it had struck a $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler, allowing the Italian group's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne to combine their resources as he seeks to cut losses in Europe.

The 2013 results' conference call will be held at 1400 GMT, Fiat said in a statement on Monday.

