MILAN Shares in carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) were lower in early trade on Thursday after Reuters reported investment banks had been drafted in to resolve a stand-off with General Motors (GM.N).

The two carmakers have turned to the banks for help to deal with a move by Fiat Chrysler to force a merger with its Detroit-based rival, sources said on Wednesday.

At 0712 GMT Fiat Chrysler shares were down 0.9 percent while the Italian blue-chip index .FTMIB was down 0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)