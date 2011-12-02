A model takes a rest as she sits in the trunk of a Fiat 500 by Italian tuner Abarth at the exhibition booth during the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Brussels Fiat and Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said in case of a serious escalation of the euro zone sovereign crisis no amount of planning would work.

"You can do all the planning you like, these are such seismic movements that no plan will work," Marchionne said on Friday on the sidelines of a conference.

He said that in such an eventuality the Italian car maker would obviously be affected but added that in a short period of time "we would be able to recover elsewhere".

Marchionne said the financial survival of the group is not in question even the debt crisis in Italy reached dramatic proportions.

"Even in the case of an absolute calamity in Italy which would have disastrous impacts on companies that are totally Italian our reality is different," Marchionne said.

Marchionne said it was unthinkable that a group like Fiat was not interested in the fate of its 80,000 employees.

