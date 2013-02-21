The Fiat logo on a Fiat 500 is pictured at a dealership in Vienna, Virginia April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MILAN Italian tractor and truck maker Fiat Industrial FI.MI said on Thursday its board had approved final terms of a planned merger with its 88 percent-owned CNH CNH.N unit.

The two groups will be merged into an as yet unnamed new Netherlands-based company, which will be the world's third-largest capital goods maker by sales, Fiat Industrial said on Thursday.

The merger will be through a share swap carried out after shareholder approval.

The new company will be listed in New York, and will have a secondary listing in Milan where shares will begin trading after the U.S. market debut, Fiat Industrial said on Thursday.

The date for an upcoming Fiat Industrial shareholders meeting to approve the merger will be "disclosed pursuant to applicable law and regulation," the company said.

