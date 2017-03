A Fiat logo is seen on the wheel of a Fiat car in Turin in this picture taken February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI said on Wednesday it would start investments at its plant at Mirafiori in Turin immediately so as to ensure the plant's future.

In a statement following a meeting with trade unions, Fiat said it would ask for an extension of the special temporary lay-off scheme being used for employees at Mirafiori.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)