FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
TURIN, Italy Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on Tuesday asked the government to propose a solution for the uncertainty created by a court ruling that an article in Italy's labour statutes are unconstitutional.
Earlier on Tuesday, Marchionne said Fiat put future investments on hold until the uncertainty is cleared up. Fiat has pledged to build new Alfa Romeos and Maseratis at its plants in Italy, to export outside of Europe's stagnant car market.
Fiat owns 58.5 percent of U.S. carmaker Chrysler.
"It is crucial that this government take the necessary decisions to fill the legislative gap created by the constitutional court's decision," he said, adding that Fiat's labour contracts are based on the rules that have been found unconstitutional.
Asked if his position could result in a delay of the long-awaited Alfa Romeo re-launch, he said plans for the performance brand move forward.
"Fiat and Chrysler have plenty of opportunities" to use their plants outside Italy to build Alfa Romeo cars, Marchionne said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT After more than a year of negotiations, Deutsche Boerse got only 30 minutes notice on Sunday from the London Stock Exchange that their planned merger was effectively over, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.