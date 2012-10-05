A logo is seen on the Opel booth on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. The Paris auto show opens its doors to the public from September 29 to October 14. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

FRANKFURT General Motors (GM.N) reaffirmed its commitment to its ailing European arm Opel, rejecting on Friday speculation it might be interested in disposing of the loss-making brand to rival Fiat FIA.MI.

"Opel is not for sale. GM fully stands behind Opel," GM Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky said in a brief statement sent by email.

Earlier on Friday, Italian daily Il Sole-24 Ore wrote in an unsourced report that Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne is ready to buy Opel if GM's alliance with France's Peugeot (PEUP.PA) dissolves.

"Opel is a fully integrated part of GM's global footprint and vital for GM's future success in Europe. The GM-PSA alliance is fully on track," Girsky said in the statement.

Fiat had expressed interest in acquiring Opel -- known as Vauxhall in the UK -- in 2009, only to see a consortium around Canada's Magna (MG.TO) be awarded exclusivity in negotiations with GM that later collapsed.

(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)