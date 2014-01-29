The Fiat logo is seen in a car displayed on the Fiat booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MILAN/DETROIT Italian automaker Fiat on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings below analysts' expectations and cut its 2014 guidance more than expected, hit by a weaker performance in Latin America and sending its shares more than 3 percent lower.

The company also said it would not pay a dividend on 2013 earnings to preserve liquidity after taking full control of its U.S. unit Chrysler earlier this month.

Fiat reported a fourth-quarter trading profit for the group of 931 million euros (765.56 million pounds), compared with a restated 887 million euros the previous year and analysts consensus of 1.15 billion euros. Trading profit is earnings before interest, tax and one-time items.

The automaker now expects a 2014 trading profit of between 3.6-4.0 billion euros, down from a range of 4.7-5.2 billion euros given in October 2012 and below an analyst forecast of 4.15 billion euros.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca)