MILAN Automaker Fiat FIA.MI said on Wednesday it would register the holding of its newly created Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group in the Netherlands and set its tax domicile in Britain, cementing a politically sensitive shift away from its home base in Italy.

The decision comes after Fiat took full control last week of its U.S. unit, creating the world's seventh-largest carmaker.

Fiat said the combined group would have a primary stock market listing on the more liquid New York Stock Exchange and a secondary one in Milan.

The Italian group said the creation of the new group would have no impact on headcounts in Italy or elsewhere.

