NEW YORK Despite massive problems in Europe, Italian auto manufacturer Fiat FIA.MI is a stock worth having for investors with an appetite for risk, according to a report in Barron's weekly financial newspaper.

Fiat's 58.5 percent stake in Chrysler, which once looked like a reckless gamble, and its thriving business in Brazil and its Ferrari luxury unit are engines of profit that investors have been ignoring, the publication wrote in its July 2 edition.

The Italian company's stake in Chrysler and Ferrari alone could be worth 6 billion euros (4.84 billion pounds) if the companies were independent entities. Fiat's depressed stock price reflects reasonable fears about overcapacity in Europe's mass auto market, falling sales and well-known troubles in the Euro zone. But the company is undervalued by about 25 percent "if Europe's auto sales just muddle along instead of plunging as the market fears," Barron's wrote.

(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)