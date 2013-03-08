The Fiat logo is seen in a car displayed on the Fiat booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MILAN Italian car maker Fiat FIA.MI shares were suspended limit up after rising more than 8 percent on the Milan stock exchange.

Earlier on Friday, Fiat reached an agreement with unions to renew its contract for over 70,000 employees in Italy, said union sources.

The stock jumped higher on short covering, traders said.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Jennifer Clark)