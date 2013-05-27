A Fiat logo is seen on the wheel of a Fiat car in Turin in this picture taken February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Shares of Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI rose 3.4 percent in early trading, after a press report that the company is talking to banks to secure financing for a buyout of U.S. unit Chrysler.

"The news that (Fiat CEO Sergio) Marchionne could be in talks with banks to close the financing for the Chrysler buyout...is making the shares rise," said Vincenzo Longo, a market strategist at IG in Milan. "The market thinks the story is heating up."

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the value of deals triggered by the Chrysler buyout and subsequent listing on the New York Stock Exchange could total $20 billion.

"The newspaper cited, perhaps erroneously, a value of over 20 billion dollars post-merger," said a trader. "If that value were correct...the value of the IPO would be much higher than current analysts' valuations."

Fiat's total market capitalization is currently 6.7 billion euros, or $8.7 billion.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, Stefano Rebaudo and Jennifer Clark)