MILAN Shares in Fiat FIA.MI fell more than 1 percent in early trade after a Delaware court ruling that lengthened the time it will take for the Italian carmaker to buy out the stake in its profitable Chrysler unit it does not own.

A Delaware Court stopped short of ordering Chrysler minority shareholder VEBA, the United Auto Workers trust, to sell 54,154 Chrysler shares to Fiat for $139.7 million, as the Italian carmaker had sought in its lawsuit filed last year.

Instead, the judge said certain questions need to be answered through testimony at a trial.

At 0710 GMT Fiat shares were down 0.5 percent at 6.00 euros in line with the market.

