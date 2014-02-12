The Fiat logo is seen in a car displayed on the Fiat booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva in this March 6, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MILAN Shares in Fiat FIA.MI were slightly lower on Wednesday after Moody's cut the Italian carmaker's rating, citing weaker-than-expected 2013 results and challenges to its outlook for this year given eroding profitability in Latin America.

Moody's cut Fiat's rating to 'B1' from 'Ba3' late on Tuesday. A 'B1' rating is four notches below investment grade, making it more expensive for Fiat to raise much-needed financing to turn around its loss-making European operations.

Traders said a ratings move was widely expected after Moody's had placed Fiat's rating under review for a possible downgrade in early January, just days after the company struck a $4.35 billion deal to take full control of its U.S. unit Chrysler.

At 0806 GMT, the stock was down 0.28 percent at 7.22 euros euros, compared with a broadly flat Milan blue-chip index

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)