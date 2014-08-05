Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
MILAN Fiat FIA.MI said on Tuesday that Italian media reports about a significant number of its shareholders having exercised their exit rights, a move that could potentially jeopardise the carmaker's merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler, were unfounded.
"These rumours are groundless," the company said in a statement. "The term for the exercise of the cash exit rights has begun today and Fiat has not received any notices of exercise of the cash exit rights."
Fiat shareholders approved the merger with a two-thirds majority on Friday. Technically the merger could still fail if around 5 percent of all shareholders exercise their rights to sell out, a possibility that analysts and management consider remote.
The stock fell more than 4 percent on Tuesday, partially because of concerns over the merger, but also due to a press report in Chinese media regarding a competition probe targeting Chrysler in China.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.