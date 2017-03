MILAN The chief executive of Fiat Chrysler, Sergio Marchionne, said on Wednesday there were no plans for a listing of luxury sportscar maker Ferrari, following an announcement that Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo was stepping down.

"There are no plans... I have been saying this for 10 years," Marchionne said at a joint news conference with Montezemolo when asked about the possiblity of a Ferrari IPO.

