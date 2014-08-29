The Fiat logo is seen on a Fiat vehicle displayed in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MILAN Fiat FIA.MI said on Friday its merger with Chrysler was on track to go ahead as planned in October since it did not expect a 500 million euro (396.69 million pounds) cap on the money it set aside to pay off any dissenting shareholders would be breached.

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne wants to incorporate the two carmakers into a Dutch-registered company called Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), paving the way for a U.S. stock market listing, key to help fund an ambitious investment plan.

In a statement, Fiat said it was finishing a count of the number of shares for which cash exit rights had been validly exercised and would give final details by Sept. 4.

Based on data received so far, Fiat said it calculated that the 500 million euro limit has not been exceeded.

"Fiat has determined that even if all remaining unmatched notices and unmatched confirmations were to be matched, the maximum number of shares for which cash exit rights have been validly exercised will yield an aggregate exposure that is below the cap," it said.

The creation of FCA and the planned October flotation would be delayed if enough dissenting shareholders decide to sell their stock, exercising a legal right triggered by the carmaker's decision to move its registered offices away from Italy.

The carmaker said it expected the merger to be completed on time at around mid-October.

Under the terms of the merger, any dissenting investors can sell their shares for 7.727 euros each.

"The period for any creditor opposition to be submitted will expire on October 4, 2014," Fiat said, adding it did not see any risk of prejudice to creditors from the merger.

