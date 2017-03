A new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is unveiled at Chrysler Group World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MILAN Shares in Fiat FIA.MI were up 3 percent in early trade on Friday after the Italian carmaker said its merger with Chrysler was on track to go ahead as planned in October.

The carmaker said it did not expect a 500 million euro cap on the money it set aside to pay off any dissenting shareholders over plans to merge with Chrysler would be breached.

At 08:05 a.m. BST Fiat shares were up 3.23 percent.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)