Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
TURIN Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI has reached an agreement with unions to renew its contract for over 70,000 employees in Italy, said union sources on Friday.
The accord includes employees for truck and tractor-maker Fiat Industrial FI.MI.
The agreement calls for a raise of 40 euros per month gross on the basic pay package starting from February for all of 2013, and a productivity bonus of 120 euros per month (compared to 2013 euros currently) from April.
The Fiat group and its unions agreed to meet again on increases for 2014 and 2015 before the end of the year.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani)
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group struck a deal with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
