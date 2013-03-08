The Fiat logo is seen in a car displayed on the Fiat booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

TURIN Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI has reached an agreement with unions to renew its contract for over 70,000 employees in Italy, said union sources on Friday.

The accord includes employees for truck and tractor-maker Fiat Industrial FI.MI.

The agreement calls for a rise of 40 euros per month gross on the basic pay package starting from February for all of 2013, and a productivity bonus of 120 euros per month (compared to 103 euros currently) from April.

The Fiat group and its unions agreed to meet again on increases for 2014 and 2015 before the end of the year.

(This version of the story corrects the productivity bonus to read 103 euros instead of 2013 euros.)

(Reporting by Gianni Montani)