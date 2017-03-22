MILAN Shares in Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) fell as much as 4 percent on Wednesday, pushed lower by news that French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into the carmaker over allegations that it cheated in diesel emission tests.

By 0810, the stock shed 2.3 percent to 9.9250 euros.

A judicial source said on Tuesday the Paris prosecutor had opened the investigation on March 15, after the finance ministry's DGCCRF consumer affairs and anti-fraud body had referred the case to the courts.

A Fiat spokesman said the company took note of the investigation and reiterated that its diesel vehicles fully comply with emission regulations.

The spokesman said the company would continue to collaborate with the authorities on all investigations and was confident the matter would be fully resolved.

