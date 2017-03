Ferrari President Luca Cordero di Montezemolo waves to the supporters from the pit wall during the third practice session of the Italian F1 Grand Prix in Monza September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo looks on in the Ferrari's box during the third practice session of the Italian F1 Grand Prix in Monza September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo is pictured during the third practice session of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit in this September 7, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MARANELLO Italy Outgoing Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said on Wednesday that taking on the chairmanship of Alitalia was a possibility but he would decide only after leaving the sports car maker in October.

The CEO of UniCredit (CRDI.MI), one of the main shareholders of Alitalia, said on Wednesday Montezemolo would be a good candidate for the chairmanship of the Italian carrier.

Montezemolo will step down as chairman of Ferrari on October 13.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, writing by Danilo Masoni)