MILAN Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial FI.MI said on Wednesday it wanted to merge its farm equipment unit CNH CNH.N into the group, a further step to simplify its structure after the spin-off from carmaker Fiat in 2010.

The new group will be listed on the liquid New York Stock Exchange, where CNH already trades, and have a secondary listing in Europe, Fiat Industrial said in a statement.

"The proposed transaction is a natural extension of the process of simplification of the Fiat world," Fiat Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne said in the statement.

Fiat Industrial, which owns 88 percent of CNH, would be redomiciled from Italy to the Netherlands, the group said, raising the chances that the Milan Bourse will not be chosen as the main European trading centre for the new company.

Investors in both companies would not receive any premium from the transaction since expected cost savings would be minimal, Fiat Industrial said in a statement.

